Australian Bombshell Shanina Shaik Celebrates National Lingerie Day In Sizzling Underwear On Instagram

Apparently, April is 24 is National Lingerie Day, and Shanina Shaik marked the special date in style via her Instagram page. On Wednesday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a pair of sizzling Victoria’s Secret underwear that is set to send pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the 28-year-old model is rocking a black underwire bra featuring two thick sparkling straps that go over her shoulders, helping accentuate and draw attention to her busty figure. Shaik paired her sexy bra with a pair of matching bottom that sits high on the Maxim cover girl’s frame, enhancing the contrast between wide hips and itty bitty waist. Her underwear boasts gold details all across it, adding a touch of glamour and sparkle to the outfit.

Shaik is standing in front of a silver curtain in a dark place lighted with pinkish purple tones that give the photo a whimsical quality. Shaik completed her look with a pair of nude stilettos that highlight her model legs even further, giving her legs for days. Shaik is wearing her raven hair swept to the side and down as her silky strands cascade over her shoulder and onto her back.

While her makeup isn’t clearly visible, she appears to be wearing a dark smokey eye that makes their hazel color stand out. Bronze was applied to her cheekbones, helping accentuate and frame the structure of her face.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Shaik shared with her 1.7-plus million Instagram followers — garnered more than 8,500 likes and almost 100 comments within about just two hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the lingerie model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and physique, while sharing their admiration for her.

“Girl look at that body,” one user wrote.

“Your body and your legs wow,” another one chimed in, adding a pair of heart eyes emoji.

Shaik will be gracing the cover of Maxim‘s May/June issue, sneak peeks of which she has been sharing with her social media fans. In the accompanying interview, Shaik, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret catwalk five times, talked about growing up a tomboy and learning to enjoy her feminine side once she hit puberty.

“When I turned 14 I blossomed into my girly side. My mum was the one who always said I should go into modeling, and I was also scouted by agents who recommended the same,” she told Maxim.