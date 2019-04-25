Watch Los Angeles Clippers Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: NBA Playoffs Game 5, Warriors Can Clinch

The Golden State Warriors look to close out their first round NBA Playoff series with a Game Five win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, in hopes that they will approach the next round in which they will likely face the Houston Rockets, with as rested as their opponents, according to NBA.com. The Rockets face the Utah Jazz with change to clinch in theory own Game Five earlier on Wednesday evening. But after a scare in Game Two when they blew a 31 point lead to the Clippers, the Warriors have cruised through the series, taking an eight-point victory in Game Four in Los Angeles, with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combining for 55 points. Now the Warriors return home for what they hope will be the finale, a game that will live stream from Oakland.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors fifth and possibly final game of their first-round NBA Western Conference Playoff series, use the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 19,500-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, April 24.

That start time is 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, the Clippers-Warriors Game Five tipoff time will be 3:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, April 25.

Certyainly the Las Vegas oddsmakers are not expecting another Clippers miracle, installing the defending NBA champion Warriors as 14.5 post favorites to close out the series on their home court in Game Five, according to CBS Sports.

If the Clippers have a chance in the game, it may come from the fact that the Warriors appear to be looking past them, and toward the Rockets already.

“I know they’re just itching to get another shot at us, and that’s when, when two teams meet like that, when the stakes are that high, it makes for the best basketball in the world,” Thompson told ESPN.

Klay Thompson (l) and Kevin Durant(r) combined for 55 points in Game Four. Jason Miller / Getty Images

To watch the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA first-round potential clinching playoff matchup live stream online from Oakland, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Clippers vs. Warriors showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Los Angeles-Golden State clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors game stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the weeklong time frame, fans can watch the Clippers vs. Warriors game, and all NBA Playoff games in that period, live stream for free.

To watch the Clippers-Warriors game live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee.