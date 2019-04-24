Shemar Moore Explains How Much This Week’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Episodes Mean To Him

It’s a heartbreakingly sad week on The Young and the Restless as Genoa City lays Neil Winters, the character brought to life by the late Kristoff St. John, to rest. Several former members of the cast returned for the sendoff, and chief among them is S.W.A.T. actor Shemar Moore.

On the soap, Moore portrays Neil’s half-brother Malcolm Winters, and in the past, these two often had their ups and downs as many siblings do. For instance, on the soap, Neil’s sudden passing has given both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) pause as they consider how much time they’re wasting in their family feud over Jabot. The Inquisitr reported that Moore gives a eulogy to Neil as Malcolm, and the actor said he had to remember to say Neil instead of Kristoff during the emotional scenes.

Today, Moore took to Instagram to share his thoughts with his followers several times. In one post, he said, “Tomorrow and Friday’s @youngandrestlesscbsepisodes mean more to me than I can put into words…. I miss my brother, I’m honored to be a part of these next two episodes… and the tribute episode to HONOR KRISTOFF ST. JOHN and the impact he had on ALL OF US!!!! #neverforgotten #kristoffstjohn.”

Earlier in the day he posted a video featuring images of him with St. John both behind the scenes as well as on the CBS Daytime drama.

Moore is thankful to be part of the episodes where Y&R says its final goodbyes to Neil Winters after nearly three decades.

According to She Knows Soaps, tomorrow is the day of Neil’s funeral, and Malcolm is there to help Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) say goodbye to their father and ultimately celebrate his life. When Lily struggles to stand up and speak about her dad, Malcolm steps up to say something. He poignantly touches the photo of Neil placed near the closed casket as he begins to put into words everything his brother meant to him throughout the years.

Malcolm remembers Neil’s corny jokes along with his eloquent speeches, a trait that Malcolm doesn’t share. But most of all, he remembers the bond that they shared as brothers. Ultimately, Malcolm tells Neil “You helped me become the man that I am.”

Kristoff St. John died suddenly of heart disease complicated by alcohol on February 3, and he was laid to rest next to his son Julian St. John who died of suicide in November 2014 on March 3. Y&R will air a special unscripted tribute, which Moore will be part of on Monday, April 29 during the show’s regular timeslot.