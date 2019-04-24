‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3 Preview: The Battle For Winterfell Is Finally Here

Episode 3 reveals the battle among the living and the dead.

It is an epic battle that Game of Thrones fans has been both eagerly anticipating as well as waiting for it in fearful dread: the battle at Winterfell. After all, no battle goes by without its casualties and everyone’s favorite characters are all gathered together at the Stark’s fortress. As the days march forward towards Episode 3 of the final season, viewers finally get further insight into the massive battle at Winterfell.

After Episode 2 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 aired, a trailer was released showing the armies at Winterfell stepping up and getting ready to face the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his dead army. In the clip, characters can be seen ready to battle as the army approaches. Fear is also evident considering the whoever fails against the army will then rise again to fight with the army — something none of the characters want.

As they all prepare to fight, Sansa (Sophie Turner) issues the line, “The most heroic thing we can do now is look the truth in the face.”

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is also heard to say that the Night King is coming in the Episode 3 trailer. However, many fans are speculating that the Night King is actually not present during this battle at Winterfell. Instead, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans are speculating that the Night King will take his ice dragon and head to King’s Landing in a simultaneous attack.

In addition, Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) line, “The dead are already here,” has fans terrified that the dead in the crypt below Winterfell has been raised.

You can view the trailer for the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones below.

As Sunday approaches, HBO has now released some image stills from Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8, according to Deadline.

These images reinforce the fact that the people at Winterfell are scared as the dead army attacks.

One image in particular, though, has fans wondering.

The image shows Daenerys and Jon outside of Winterfell. They are sitting high up on a ridge and appear to be overlooking the attack. Fans are questioning whether Daenerys and Jon have left Winterfell to fall or if they have merely decided to watch from afar in order to get a better perspective on the battle. Others, still, suggest that Jon and Daenerys flew out on the dragons and are waiting to attack the Night King’s ice dragon. However, viewers will just have to wait until the next episode of Game of Thrones to find out for sure.

You can view the new Episode 3 images for Game of Thrones Season 8 below.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3 Preview: The Battle For Winterfell Is Finally Here HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 3. Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 3. Jaime Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 3. Jon Snow, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 3. Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 3. Sansa Stark, Helen Sloan

HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ Season 8, Episode 3. Varys, Tyrion Lannister, Helen Sloan

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.