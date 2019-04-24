Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Have Reportedly Decided To ‘Slow Down’ After Hot And Heavy Start To Romance

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale’s whirlwind romance took the world by storm as they packed on the PDA during the first few weeks of their relationship, with one hot and heavy date moment even becoming a viral meme. Now, however, a source close to the couple tells People Magazine that the pair are cooling things down a bit.

“Pete and Kate got super serious very fast but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit,” the insider dished to the news outlet.

The last time the pair was spotted together was last month, when they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles with Beckinsale’s mother Judy Loe, and her stepfather Roy Battersby. While this absence from the public eye may have raised some questions from those shipping the Saturday Night Live star and his actress girlfriend, the source confirms that the pair are still very much together “as of now.”

Kate and Pete were first linked together in January of this year, just three months after the comedian called off his engagement to pop star Ariana Grande. The couple was spotted getting cozy with one another at a Golden Globes after party at the beginning of the year, and have had all eyes on them ever since.

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Have 'Decided to Slow Things Down,' Says Source https://t.co/zPOQxLvuf5 — People (@people) April 24, 2019

One aspect of their relationship that has been the center of the gossip surrounding the couple has been their 20-year age difference, though both 25-year-old Pete and 45-year-old Kate have made it clear that the years between them are far from bothersome. In fact, the actress admitted to The Los Angeles Times back in March that she finds all the attention on her new romance quite surprising.

“I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” she explained to the newspaper, expertly avoiding referring to her new beau by name. “It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

And though all the hubbub surrounding the her relationship with Pete threatens some pressure on the couple, Kate noted that their strong feelings for one another are what keep them going strong.

“I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it,” she said. “If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Kate Beckinsale on the interest in her dating life: "I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house. It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that]. It’s a little bit tired." https://t.co/MkHzsJBQ0f pic.twitter.com/YaQOvQMvDC — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) March 27, 2019

A source close to the British beauty previously told People that the actress was “very happy” with sketch-show star.

“They have really similar sense of humor and she’s always laughing with him,” the insider said.

Hopefully the pair are still having their fair share of laughs together despite their decision to slow down their romance.