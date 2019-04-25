Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Skin-Tight Outfit

Kim Kardashian turned heads in Woodland Hill, California on Wednesday as she joined her best friend, Johnathan Cheban, who was appearing at Burger IM, a company he helps to promote.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian stepped out wearing a cream-colored outfit, which hugged her famous curves. The outfit consisted of a spandex tank top, which showed off the reality star’s tiny waist, as well as he long skirt, which flaunted her curvy backside.

Kim had her Keeping Up With the Kardashians camera crew with her, as they were filming the series. She had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back.

Kardashian sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a berry color on her lips.

The mother-of-three wore a ring on her finger, and sported a pair of trendy, reflective sunglasses as she carried her phone in her hand. She completed her look by donning a pair of white sneakers, which were partially concealed by the length of her skirt, which was too long and dragged the ground as she walked.

During the event, Cheban unveiled his brand new burger, which Kim Kardashian dined on, as well as trying some other treats such as onion rings and an Oreo milkshake, which she said was the best she has ever had.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim has been making the rounds lately. The reality star recently sat down for an interview with CNN’s Van Jones, and opened up about the shocking college admissions scandal, which actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, are currently wrapped up in.

Kardashian revealed that she would never find herself in that position, or use her name and wealth to help her children get something that they didn’t earn.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway. That’s what I see is not appropriate. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody,” Kim stated.

Kardashian seems to be a big advocate for the law as of late. Not only has been working for better prison reform, but she recently announced that she was working to get her law degree, adding that she plans to take the bar in 2022.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following her on Instagram, or watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights.