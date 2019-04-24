‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Bikini Top And Skirt

She is popularly remembered for appearing in Carl’s Jr. ad for their Tex-Mex Bacon Thickburger and for her sexy body. And although the ad is not shown on TV anymore, American bombshell Kara Del Toro continues to stun her admirers on social media through her Instagram page wherein she posts skin-baring pics all the time.

Following her pic-posting ritual, Kara recently took to her page and posted a series of new photos showing her donning a revealing metal-scale bikini top which she teamed with a mini denim skirt.

The Texan beauty’s skimpy top left little to the imagination as she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans. And that’s not all, but her enviable abs could also be seen in the picture which set pulses immediately racing.

In terms of her aesthetics, Kara let her hair flow freely and opted for a nude shade of lipstick to accentuate her signature pout. The model accessorized with some gold hoop earrings and a few pendants while she tilted her head slightly and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

As of the writing of this piece, the pictures amassed more than 23,000 likes and 250-plus comments, with most fans appreciating the model for her hot body, while some expressed their admiration in explicit terms.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Kara is one of the sexiest models on Instagram, while another one said that he is in love with Kara and would like to go out on a date with her.

One of her female fans fell in love with the model’s skimpy bikini top and said that it’s the most stylish one that she’s ever seen. Other fans, per usual, showered Kara with various compliments, calling her “incredibly hot,” “too beautiful to be real,” “extremely sexy,” and “gorgeous.”

Prior to posting the said snap, Kara stunned her fans with a titillating image of herself wherein she could be seen soaking up the sun on Laguna Beach while donning a skimpy animal-print bikini. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the picture became an instant hit among her fans as they drooled over the model’s hot body and appreciated the generous display of skin.

According to an article by Toronto Paradise, Del Toro was asked about her workout routine and how she maintains her amazing beach body.

In response, Kara said that hiking thrice a week and performing yoga helps her a lot and stressed that eating to one’s heart content once in a while is also important.