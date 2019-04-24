McCain Family Will Support Biden’s Run For President

The late Senator John McCain was a lifelong Republican, as is most of his family. His daughter, Meghan McCain, usually takes Republican positions in her capacity as cohost of The View.

However, a report Wednesday says that the McCains will be supporting a Democrat for president in 2020.

According to The Washington Examiner, McCain’s family plans to back former Vice President Joseph Biden for president in 2020, both in the Democratic primaries and in the general election against President Trump.

The late senator and his family have feuded bitterly with the president in recent years, per The Inquisitr, with Trump declaring in 2015 that “I like people who weren’t captured,” the McCains asking Trump to not attend the senator’s funeral, and Trump, months after McCain’s death, continuing to complain in public about McCain’s 2017 vote against a Trump-supported health care bill.

The report, which cited “sources close to both Biden’s presidential campaign and the McCains,” says that the family, in the person of McCain’s window Cindy McCain as well as Meghan, will at some point deliver a public endorsement of Biden. Another source, described as a former advisor to the late senator’s campaigns who is close with the family, said that Cindy and Meghan “needed to calculate how they could best help the former vice president,” as there’s a chance an endorsement from them would hurt more than help Biden’s chances.

The McCains are not planning to leave the Republican Party, per the report by The Examiner.

Biden, who was vice president during the eight years of the Obama presidency, is expected to announce Thursday that he is running for president for the third time.

McCain and Biden served in the U.S. Senate together for decades, and Biden delivered a eulogy at the service, to which Trump was famously not invited.

In the 2008 presidential campaign, Biden was the Democratic candidate for vice president while McCain was the Republican nominee for president. In the vice presidential debate against Sarah Palin, Biden frequently praised John McCain as a person while criticizing his political stances.

“It was two Mondays ago John McCain said at 9 o’clock in the morning that the fundamentals of the economy were strong,” Biden said in the debate, per a New York Times transcript, as the debate was held in the midst of the 2008 economic meltdown. “That doesn’t make John McCain a bad guy, but it does point out he’s out of touch. Those folks on the sidelines knew that two months ago.”