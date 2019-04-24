WWE Rumors: After More Than 10 Years, WWE Has Dropped The Ban On A Controversial Word

This word has been banned for years, but WWE has lightened up.

Believe it or not, WWE does have a list of words, terms, and phrases that are banned and to be used by no one in the company. Those words cannot be used by the announcers on commentary, interviewers, or WWE superstars. Well, after more than 10 years of being on the list of Vince McMahon’s banned terms, one of those words has apparently been removed and the fans can thank Becky Lynch for it.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., the word “belt” is no longer banned by WWE. It was way back in 2008 that a WWE document leaked out and showed the more than two dozen banned terms which include feud, pro wrestler, war, belt, “the title is on the line,” and many others.

A couple of weeks ago at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch went into the main event without a single title to her name. Upon defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships and earned herself a brand new nickname.

On the following night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Lynch addressed the fans and called herself “Becky 2 Belts.” The nickname has really caught on with the WWE Universe and it now appears as if that was a big reason the ban was lifted on that particular word.

WWE

Ever since the list of banned terms in WWE was leaked out, it has sort of become a running joke in the wrestling community. It’s been a commonly known fact that Vince McMahon would prefer that superstars and announcers use the word “title” or “championship” instead of “belt.”

Back in February, former WWE superstar Chris Jericho spoke about the banned terms on an episode of Talk is Jericho. He brought up a conversation he had with Vince McMahon which took place off camera and the CEO of WWE made sure not to use the word “belt” even then.

“Hey Vince, I don’t know if I should lose the belt.’ [Imitating McMahon] ‘The what?’ ‘Sorry, the title.’ You couldn’t say ‘belt’ because a belt is what you use to hold up your pants.”

Here is the full list of banned terms from the list leaked out in 2008. As stated, “belt” has now been taken off of the list and it is possible that others may have been as well.

Strap

Performance

Performer

Fans

The Business

Pro Wrestling

Pro Wrestler

War

Feud

U.S.

Our Industry

DQ

Interesting

House Show

Faction

Talent

Hospital

The Title is on the Line

Shot

Backstage

Title Changing Hands

Me

I

Acrobatics

Inside terms including: heel, babyface, shoot, rib, mark, blown up

Becky “2 Belts” Lynch is certainly paving the way and changing how things are for everyone in professional wrestling. At the same time, she’s also done well in getting the word “belt” off of the list of banned terms in WWE.