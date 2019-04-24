Instagram Star Hilde Osland Shows Off Incredible Physique In Printed Bikini

Blonde bombshell Hilde Osland is popular among her 1.1 million Instagram followers for flaunting her incredible assets in skimpy clothes and showing off her amazing singing talent. And whenever she posts a picture or video, they becomes instant hits.

Wednesday, April 24, was no exception, as the Instagram star took to her page and posted a series of pictures wherein she was featured wearing a printed blue bikini with white floral print. The criss-cross design of the bikini allowed the hottie to flash an ample amount of cleavage, while she also put her small waist and taut stomach on full display as she sat on a beach to pose for the camera.

In terms of her aesthetics, Hilde opted for a light orange, shimmery lipstick to accentuate her lips while she kept her eye makeup very soft and minimal to pull off a beachy and summery look. She let her blonde tresses down and accessorized with multiple gold chains.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Brisbane, Australia, and in the caption, Hilde provided her fans with a discount code to purchase a similar bikini from Cupshe — a swimwear brand.

Within four hours of having been posted, the pictures amassed more than 26,000 likes and above 500 comments which shows that Hilde is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

To praise the model-cum-singer for her stunning looks and style, one fan wrote that Hilde is the “most beautiful woman on Earth,” while another one opined that unlike other models, Hilde has an “extraordinary beautiful expression.” One fan pointed out that she has an amazing smile which brightens up his day. Another fan chimed in and said that he can do anything to date the model because he is in love with her smile and personality.

Other fans, per usual, showered her with complimentary words and phrases, calling her “goddess,” “definition of perfection,” “sexiest body on Instagram,” and “incredibly hot model.”

According to an article by Height Line, the 31-year-old model was born in Norway but her family moved to Australia where she grew up and completed her graduate degree. She rose to fame after she participated in a Norwegian talent hunt show – Idol Norway — where she stunned everyone with her singing talent and looks. She, however, couldn’t make it to the final round.

Even though she didn’t win the competition, she won millions of fans after which she started covering songs and uploading them on her YouTube channel. While on Instagram, she continued to spread her social media influence through her gorgeous looks and sultry, skin-baring photographs.