Kylie Jenner Shows Some Major Cleavage In Tiny Bikini Top

Slay all day, Kylie Jenner.

As fans of the reality start turned lip-kit mogul know, the 21-year-old likes to push the envelope when it comes to scandalous outfits and exposing herself in front of the camera. It’s not uncommon for the mother of one to flood her feed with sexy photos and videos, and today, she was at it again — this time flaunting some major skin on her Instagram stories.

While the first few photos in her story from earlier today are promoting her new product, a Kybrow kit, she turned up the heat a little bit at a shoot for Kylie Cosmetics. In a short video clip, Jenner sits in a makeup chair as she rocks a face full of makeup for an upcoming photo shoot. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears her hair slicked back in a low bun and rocks blush, eyeliner, and mascara.

Jenner is getting sprayed by one of her employees with her Kylie makeup setting spray and she looks incredibly sexy in a white bikini top that shows off ample amounts of cleavage. The sultry top is also patterned with navy lobsters and Jenner looks picture perfect. And her latest photo comes amid reports that her relationship with Travis Scott is on the up and up.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kylie has changed her tune when it comes to watching over the rapper. When cheating rumors swirled earlier this year, Jenner reportedly felt the need to keep an eye on Travis, especially because she didn’t really trust him. But now, a source close to the pair says that the lip-kit owner does not feel like she needs to keep tabs on Scott any longer and he has her full trust.

“Kylie doesn’t feel like she has to watch over Travis like a hawk. That’s one of the main reasons their relationship works so well, is successful and continues to grow.”

“She knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” a second source added. “Kylie and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him.”

This past weekend, The Inquisitr shared that Kylie and her baby daddy attended Kanye West’s highly anticipated Sunday service at Coachella. The duo was spotted taking in the service and they packed on the PDA that weekend, cozying up and sharing multiple kisses with one another.

Back in 2017, the pair met at the famed Coachella Music Fest.