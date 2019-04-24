Rita Ora Flaunts Cleavage And Thigh-High Metallic Boots In Sultry New Photos

Mega superstar Rita Ora is flaunting her famous figure on Instagram yet again. The British singer is known for filling up her feed with revealing images as she tantalizes her 14.7 million followers. The most recent post from Rita was a grouping of photos she shared after she put on the first show of her tour at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rita donned a skin-tight catsuit as she performed for thousands on her first night. After the show was over, the 28-year-old took to Twitter to document what happened in the wee hours of the night as she sported a super shiny getup.

In her newest post, Rita’s cleavage was on full display when a friend took a photo from above the singer’s head. Rita is laughing uncontrollably in the photo where she rocked a metallic silver dress, with the shoulders cut out. In the second photo of the bunch, Rita looks up towards her mysterious cameraman, putting her extravagant cat-eye eyeliner on display as she opted for a more sultry pose.

The third photo was taken straight on as Rita stared into the camera, donning her wavy blonde locks and a peachy lip. The last image of the group showed off Rita’s figure as she stood atop a staircase and looked down at the camera. The singer sported some mega thigh-high boots that were so metallic they were almost impossible to look at.

Rita’s silver dress featured a pink color block pattern as well and was shortened as it went up her backside. The high-heeled boots were definitely the star of the photo, capturing more attention than Rita herself.

For those fans wanting to know where to get her look, Rita made sure to tag Poster Girl, a popular London-based fashion brand. The brand’s own Instagram page is flooded with metallic wardrobe pieces, and even the dress Rita sported in her latest post. Most of the metallic dresses on the Poster Girl website run around $850 dollars for those willing to spend a little more on their clothing. The boots were not from the designer house, and Rita did not mention where the stunners came from.

In under an hour, the new photos from Rita gained tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. As usual, the Brit gained tons of support from her fans who loved her glamorous new look.

Rita’s second show of her tour, which spans across Europe, will take place Wednesday night in Stockholm, Sweden. Over the next several weeks, she’ll also be appearing in Iceland, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.