Kanye West Allegedly Considering Starting A Church

Rapper Kanye West may be considering starting his own church, a source close to West told PEOPLE.

Massive crowds reportedly showed up to hear West speak at the second weekend of Coachella, prompting the star to consider taking his life in a more spiritual direction.

The source told PEOPLE that West is “extremely passionate” about his faith and would like to share it with people, adding that the superstar spends a lot of time praying and studying.

West wants to help people who need it, the source said, adding that the rapper probably understands brokenness more than most people.

The source also said that West’s performance at Coachella was sincere, noting that everything was planned because he wanted to minister to people.

“He has talked about starting his own church, and what exactly that would be,” the source said.

“It wouldn’t be the traditional, 3-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other. He also wants his kids to be raised in faith, and the best way for him to do that is to live out his faith.”

Over 50,000 People Attended Kanye West's Coachella Sunday Service https://t.co/hhej4Wjnir — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2019

Those familiar with West already know that he has a “Sunday Service,” a new event that he kicked off at the beginning of this year. The services remain somewhat of a mystery, but GQ reported earlier this month that the services are mostly like a concert more than any sort of church service.

West reportedly directs a gospel choir that sings at each event. Choir members reportedly told GQ that they were not able to elaborate on what goes on at the services because they signed a non-disclosure agreement.

The services have been invitation only, but since Coachella, West is beginning to see how he could benefit more people if he opened the services up to a broader audience, the source said. The rapper’s vision has always included people from different backgrounds coming together to “worship God and love other people,” the source added.

West did not skip out on the opportunity to cash in on the Coachella Sunday service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer sold “Church Clothes” that included socks for $50, sweatshirts for $225, long-sleeved T-shirts for $165, and short-sleeved T-shirts for $70. As The Inquisitr reported, some fans were not happy about the singer selling the merchandise at such high prices.

As for a Kanye Church, fans will have to wait and see.