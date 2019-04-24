Barbara Palvin Dons White Lacy Teddy & Thong For National Lingerie Day On Instagram

It’s National Lingerie Day, and Barbara Palvin celebrated the special day with a new lingerie pic on Instagram. The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed on her side, lying on a modern hammock. She placed her left arm below her head, as she placed her right hand on her hips. Barbara wore a lacy white teddy, along with a pair of white thong bottoms. She wore her hair down, along with heavy eye makeup. Her fans were feeling the vibe, with over 549,000 people hitting the like button in the two hours since it was posted.

Palvin tends to shake up her Instagram feed with both professional and personal photos. And yesterday, she posted a photo of herself along with a description of one of the charities she’s worked with before. In the photo, the model looked glam but also down-to-earth. She sported a simple white T-shirt and no visible jewelry. However, her makeup elevated the basic outfit, as she sported pink lipstick and shimmery gold eyeshadow.

The second photo in the series was of Barbara standing by a water spout and smiling, as two women put water in a blue water jug that read, “Acqua for Life.” The final photo showed the model carrying one of the blue water jugs on her right shoulder.

This is arguably an exciting time for Barbara because she was recently named as one of the newest Angels to join the ranks of other notable lingerie models like Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima. But at the same time, the modeling world is super competitive. Even a model as accomplished now as Barbara had a hard time starting out when she pursued runway opportunities, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

“It’s not that I don’t enjoy [runway], but I’m a perfectionist and there’s no guarantee you’ll be in the right shows. When I first started out, I found it really hard to be rejected all the time. You invest in a casting, you prepare and get excited about it, then when I fail and don’t get it, it makes me question whether I should be a model.”

Regardless of the rejections she may have struggled with in the past, she’s had plenty of brands knocking on her door for various opportunities.

Loading...

“They were looking for a strong woman with a lot of energy and I thought I’d be good at that. Online shopping makes everything so much easier – it’s a bad habit of mine,” she said about her work with Amazon Fashion.