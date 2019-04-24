Australian Bombshell Natalie Roser Flaunts Booty In Barely-There Thong On Instagram

Like any true Aussie, Natalie Roser enjoys life in a swimsuit and in the water, as her Instagram fans will know. Earlier this week, the 28-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a bright swimsuit as she holds a surfboard over her head in the ocean.

In the photo in question, the former Maxim cover girl is featured knees-deep in the crystal-clear waters of the ocean as she holds the board above, supporting it on her head. The model is posing with her back to the camera, showing that the bottom part of her one-piece swimsuit consists of a tiny thong that puts her booty on full display.

The one-piece is gray and neon orange at the bottom while its bodice consists of a light lavender purple that contrasts, adding a touch of romance to the piece. The piece is high-cut, with its sides resting high on her frame, helping to accentuate her hourglass figure — particularly her full derriere and itty bitty waist.

Roser has her blonde hair down as its wet strands cascade down onto her bare back. The model is walking toward the white sandy shore that stretches in front of her, amid palm trees and other tropical vegetation.

The post, which Roser shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 21,000 likes and more than 230 comments within a day of having been posted. Plenty of her fans on the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her body and beauty, as well as to share their admiration for the Aussie.

“Such a good shot,” one user wrote.

“Wow! This looks like paradise,” another one chimed in, adding a desert island emoji.

Roser has recently made headlines for contending that she would turn down the opportunity to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the pressure to look skinny, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The model recently shared her unusual views on Victoria’s Secret, which is often seen as the pinnacle for a lingerie model’s career, the report pointed out.

“I don’t know if it’s my own personal stuff but I feel like if I go for that job or if I go for a casting with them, I would feel pressure to eat less and go to the gym more, and I don’t want that in my life,” Roser explained, in regards to her stance on working for Victoria’s Secret.