Cheryl Burke Says Yes To The Dress, ‘DWTS’ Star Announces Her A-List Wedding Dress Designer

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer stunned in a gorgeous dress by her future wedding dress designer at her bridal shower earlier this month.

Cheryl Burke is one big step closer to her wedding to actor Matthew Lawrence. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer has announced that New York fashion designer Romona Keveža will create her wedding dress.

Burke— who wore a stunning Romona Keveža Collection Pearl silk crepe cocktail dress with a sculpted neckline and an illusion overskirt to her bridal shower earlier this month—posted her announcement to Instagram. In a caption accompanying a short video, the two-time DWTS mirrorball champ revealed she “finally said YES to my d**n dress!” Burke told fans that her “dress dreams just came true” and that she’s “beyond excited” that her wedding dress stress is now over.

“After seeing me in my bridal shower dress, [Romona] decided that she wanted to dress the whole bridal party,” Burke said of the famed designer.

In the video, Cheryl Burke expressed gratitude that a designer of Keveža’s status would be available to design her dress. Romona Keveža launched her company with her signature bridal collection in 1999, and twenty years later she is one of the most sought-after wedding gown designers in the country.

Indeed, Romona’s website notes that she has dressed “the best-known stars for the most prestigious red carpet events,” including The Oscars, Golden Globes, Cannes Film Festival, and more. Described as “one of Hollywood royalty’s favorite designers,” Romona Keveža has dressed A-listers including Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, and many more stars. Now, Cheryl Burke joins that impressive list of lucky ladies.

As for what style of wedding dress Cheryl Burke will wear, that is anyone’s guess. In a recent interview with E! News, Burke noted that she gets to play dress-up every week on Dancing With the Stars, where heavily embellished ball gowns are the norm. The 34-year-old pro dancer hinted that her wedding dress may be a bit more simple, but she gave no details as to what her wedding day dress style will be.

But earlier this year, Cheryl Burke did give a clue as to what she might be looking for in a wedding dress design when she zeroed in on actress Regina King’s white Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2019 Academy Awards. After spotting the strapless, high-slit number as King walked the red carpet, Burke took to Twitter to write, “Obsessed with Regina King’s dress! Can I please borrow that dress for my wedding? Ha!”