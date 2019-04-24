Kaley Cuoco Can’t Stop Crying After Reading ‘Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale Script

Kaley Cuoco is feeling very emotional as she prepares to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory.

On Wednesday, Cuoco took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of her processing the end of The Big Bang Theory, which is set to air its series finale on CBS in the coming weeks.

In the first photo, Cuoco revealed that she had gotten her script for the final episode, sharing a picture of the script with the words “end of series” written on it. The actress claimed that she “didn’t sleep” the night before after reading the finale script, to which her co-star, Melissa Rauch, replied, “Same, sister!!!!”

Cuoco later shared a photo of herself crying her eyes out after the final table read for the last episode. Kaley had tears streaming down her face as she hugged her script and a black jacket close to her chest, with her eyes closed.

The actress wore her blonde hair parted to the middle and styled in loose waves, which fell over her face in the picture. Cuoco’s pals immediately began to chime in with sad face emojis, knowing how hard it will be for her, and the rest of the cast, to say goodbye to the fan-favorite show.

In the third photo, Kaley showed off all of the tissues that she was forced to use while doing the table read, which were piled up on top of her script along with a yellow highlighter and a pencil.

“Prepare yourselves… for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words. Our whole universe….@bigbangtheory_cbs,” Cuoco captioned the photograph.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last year, CBS announced that the highly-rated comedy series would come to an end after Season 12.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the show ending was mostly due to actor Jim Parsons — who plays the role of Sheldon Cooper — wanting to move on from the series. CBS allegedly tried to convince Parsons to renew his contract for two more seasons, but he reportedly refused.

Following the announcement of the show ending, Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to tell fans that the best was yet to come.

“Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are going out with a bang,” she wrote.

Fans can see more of Kaley Cuoco by following her on Instagram or watching the final episodes of The Big Bang Theory on CBS.