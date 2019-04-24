Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Infamous Curves, Killer Abs In Low Plunging Crop Top And Patterned Leggings

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her million dollar curves in another sexy outfit.

The singer is currently in New York City where she is filming her highly-anticipated film titled Hustlers. Since she first arrived, Lopez has been showing off her stunning figure to fans both on social media as well as out in public. The most recent images published by The Daily Mail show Lopez and fiancee Alex Rodriguez out and about in the Big Apple.

The actress looks absolutely stunning as she walks beside her man and flaunts her perfect physique for the camera. The mother of two looks casual but incredibly sexy in a low-plunging grey crop top that she nearly spills out of. On the bottom, Jennifer rocks a pair of metallic animal print leggings that hit just below her naval, showing off her toned abs to onlookers.

To complete the look, the “On the Floor” singer wears her long locks slicked back in a high bun while also sporting a pair of large silver hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a khaki jacket. J-Lo’s counterpart looked a lot more dressed up than she did in a grey colored suit and a purple button-up top underneath. The former MLB star finished his look with a pair of sunglasses and an expensive silver watch while he walked arm in arm with Lopez.

As The Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Jennifer also hit the town with her sister while donning another workout-chic look. In thre stunning photos, the bombshell shows off plenty of cleavage in a tiny white sports bra and curve-hugging white, patterned leggings. The 49-year-old’s insanely fit abs are the center of attention in the photo and it’s hard to believe that she is 49-years-old.

And the multi-talented artist appears to be having a great time in New York City and A-Rod is usually by her side during her outings by as The Inquisitr recently shared, MLB star Jose Canseco tainted their happy engagement news. In a lengthy rant on social media, Canseco accused Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife, Jessica. While Jennifer initially remained tight-lipped on the rumors, she eventually broke her silence and defended her man.

“It doesn’t matter, I know what the truth is. I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy,” she said.

Furthermore, Conseco’s ex-wife also denied the allegations against her on Twitter.

“I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends,” Jessica tweeted.

Clearly, these rumors are no longer affecting the happy couple.