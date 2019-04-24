Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Killer Curves, Abs In Low Plunging Crop Top And Patterned Leggings

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her famous curves in another sexy outfit.

The singer is currently in New York City, where she is filming her highly-anticipated film titled Hustlers. Since she first arrived, Lopez has been showing off her stunning figure for fans — both on social media, as well as out in public. The most recent images published by The Daily Mail show Lopez, and fiance Alex Rodriguez, out and about in the Big Apple.

The actress looks absolutely stunning as she walks beside her man and flaunts her perfect physique for the camera. The mother of two looks casual but incredibly sexy in a plunging gray crop top that she nearly spills out of. On the bottom, Jennifer rocks a pair of metallic animal print leggings that hit just below her navel, showing off her toned abs to onlookers.

To complete the look, the “On the Floor” singer wears her long locks slicked back in a high bun. She is also seen sporting a pair of large silver hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a khaki jacket. J-Lo’s counterpart looked a lot more dressed up than she did, wearing a gray suit and a purple button-up top beneath. The former MLB star finished his look off with a pair of sunglasses — and an expensive silver watch — while he walked arm in arm with Lopez.

As The Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Jennifer also hit the town with her sister while donning another workout-chic look. In these stunning photos, the bombshell shows off plenty of cleavage in a tiny white sports bra and curve-hugging patterned leggings. The 49-year-old’s insanely fit abs are the center of attention in the photo, and it’s hard to believe that she is pushing 50.

The multi-talented artist appears to be having a great time in New York City, and A-Rod is usually by her side during her outings. However, as The Inquisitr recently shared, MLB star Jose Canseco tainted their happy engagement news. In a lengthy rant on social media, Canseco accused Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez with Canseco’s ex-wife, Jessica. While Jennifer initially remained tight-lipped on the rumors, she eventually broke her silence and defended her man.

“It doesn’t matter, I know what the truth is. I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy,” she said.

Loading...

Furthermore, Canseco’s ex-wife also denied the allegations against her, taking to Twitter to do so.

“I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends,” Jessica tweeted.

Clearly, these rumors are no longer affecting the happy couple.