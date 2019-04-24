Stella Maxwell Flaunts Insane Body In White Crop Top And Lace Panties

The model donned the skimpy underwear to celebrate the National Lingerie Day

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell is well-known among her fans and followers for her stunning bikini body as well as her sense of style. And every time she posts a picture on her Instagram page, she never fails to impress.

To celebrate the National Lingerie Day, the 28-year-old stunner took to her page and posted a new picture wherein she could be seen donning a white crop top which she paired with delicate, white lace panties from Victoria’s Secret. And as she struck a side pose, Stella put her well-toned thighs and derriere on full display.

While most of her male and female fans were titillated by the picture, some of them were also left thoroughly impressed with her flawless figure.

As for her aesthetics, Stella wore her blonde tresses into soft waves, opted for some nude-shade lipstick and lots of eyeliner to accentuate her beautiful eyes. She ditched accessories to keep it simple, placed a hand on her neck and looked straight into the camera to strike a very seductive pose.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture in question garnered close to 8,000 likes which shows that fans are always eagerly waiting for the hottie to post her sultry pictures on Instagram.

Commenting on the photo, one fan wrote that Stella is “smokin’ hot and sexy,” while another fan wrote that he has no words to describe Stella’s beauty because every time he looks at her pictures and videos, his heart simply melts.

Prior to posting the said sultry picture, Stella treated her fans to a glamorous snap wherein she could be seen donning a stunning silver-grey Versace dress that she teamed with matching silver boots.

The model posed while looking into the mirror, let her blonde tresses down and accessorized with some gold hair clips. The post in question racked up more than 73,000 likes and close to 400 comments.

The gorgeous dress accentuated Stella’s enviable physique and a glimpse at the comments section shows that fans totally loved the outfit.

“You are the classiest model alive,” one fan wrote. While another one said that Stella has the ability to look gorgeous in all kinds of outfits — a trait that is inherent to supermodels.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, Stella said that one thing that people don’t know about her is that she is loves her job as a model. She also added the following, per the article.