Stella Maxwell Flaunts Insane Body In White Crop Top And Lace Panties

The model donned the skimpy underwear to celebrate National Lingerie Day.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell is best known among her fans and followers for her stunning bikini body — as well as for her sense of style. And every time she posts a picture to her Instagram page, she never fails to impress.

To celebrate National Lingerie Day, the 28-year-old stunner took to her Instagram account and posted a new picture wherein she could be seen wearing a white crop top. She paired this top with delicate white lace panties from Victoria’s Secret. And as she struck a side pose, Stella put her well-toned thighs and derriere on full display.

While most of her fans were titillated by the picture, some of them were also left thoroughly impressed with her flawless figure.

Stella wore her blonde tresses in soft waves, opted for some nude lipstick, and applied lots of eyeliner to accentuate her beautiful eyes. She skipped accessories, preferring to keep it simple, and placed a hand on her neck as she looked straight into the camera — striking a very seductive pose in the process.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, the picture in question garnered close to 8,000 likes. This proves that fans are always eager to see the hottie post her sensual pictures to Instagram.

Commenting on the photo, one fan wrote that Stella is “smokin’ hot and sexy,” while another fan remarked that he has no words to describe Stella’s beauty — because every time he looks at her pictures and videos, his heart simply melts.

Prior to posting her most recent picture, Stella treated her fans to a glamorous snap wherein she could be seen clad in a stunning silver-gray Versace dress — one which she paired with matching silver boots.

The model posed while looking into the mirror, let her blonde tresses down, and accessorized with some gold hair clips. The post in question racked up more than 73,000 likes, and drew close to 400 comments.

The gorgeous dress accentuated Stella’s enviable physique, and a glimpse at the comments section shows that fans totally loved the outfit.

“You are the classiest model alive,” one fan wrote. Another admirer expressed that Stella has the ability to look gorgeous in all kinds of outfits.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, Stella said that one thing which people don’t know about her is that she loves her job as a model. She also added the following, per the article.