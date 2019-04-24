Tama Tonga Reveals Why Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore Wasn’t Signed By Ring Of Honor

Tama Tonga reveals why ROH chose to pass on Enzo Amore.

A few weeks ago, former WWE superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass showed up on the G1 Supercard and were thought to be on their way to Ring of Honor. As reported by The Inquisitr, it appears as if ROH has already chosen against signing the team known as Free AgentZ. On Tuesday, Enzo decided to give his thoughts on ROH and it didn’t sit well with Tama Tonga who revealed the real reason the team wasn’t signed.

Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, released a YouTube video on his channel Real 1 as to what he thinks about Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. nZo went off on both promotions and insulted virtually every single wrestler who works for them.

“Ring of Honor…listen, as far as all you people that work for, or with, Ring of Honor or New Japan, as far as you’re concerned…you’re not concerned. Zero f***s given. You’re S-O-F-T f***in’ soft. So, I know this might be hard for you, but maybe ya do me a solid. Alright, if you happen to see me and Cass, big guy, XL. “If you happen to see us, introduce yourselves, alright? Because we have no idea who the f*** you are.”

The so-called invasion was written in by the ROH creative team, but those involved in the match didn’t know what was going on. They weren’t informed of the run-in and it didn’t sit well with a lot of people involved or those backstage.

Backstage Update On Enzo Amore & Big Cass Invading G1 Supercard https://t.co/B44a0CHRx4 pic.twitter.com/BOoLiwxAh0 — eWrestling (@ewrestlingcom) April 12, 2019

On Wednesday, Tama Tonga took to his Twitter account to address nZo personally and decided to call him out for his strong words against ROH and New Japan. Not only did he address nZo’s comments, but Tama also gave the reason why he feels they weren’t signed by Ring of Honor.

“What up, Real1? I’ll just address you straight up. Ya ain’t gotta call out the locker room. It was me. It was f***in’ me. Huh, Real1? You’re a real f***in’ idiot. You know why we ain’t letting you in? Because you’re cancer. We don’t want that to spread in our workplace. You’re a f***ing cancer. You’re talking about bringing in money? Aw, s***. No, we’re talking about you killing our business. You’re a cancer. Not on my f***ing watch…b***h.”

The two went back and forth and mostly referenced how Tama Tonga used the word “cancer” to describe nZo and why Ring of Honor didn’t sign him. After a few insults from nZo, Tonga posted another video which referenced Enzo being knocked out by the bottom rope during a WWE match and wearing a disguise to sneak into Survivor Series.

Right now, nZo and CazXL (Big Cass) are still free agents and have not been signed by any promotion. It’s unlikely they will ever end up back in WWE while Ring of Honor and New Japan now seem out of the question as well. Tama Tonga feels as if nowhere will work with nZo as he’s a pure “cancer” on any locker room, but the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is the best in the world at what he does.