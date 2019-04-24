Sierra Skye Puts Her Booty On Display In Neon Thong Bikini On Instagram

Sierra Skye shared a brand new bikini pic that has fans going wild. A recent Instagram update featured the model wearing a neon yellow bikini, complete with a strappy top and thong bottoms. Skye faced her back to the camera and put her derriere on full display as she placed her hands on the rock formation in front of her. The photo was also cropped in such a way that only her body was visible, although it looks like she was looking to the left when it was taken. The flirty photo has received over 52,000 likes in the past 40 minutes since it was posted.

The model has been keeping up with her fans in recent weeks with a series of bikini shots, along with a couple of photos of her rocking different dresses. One such Instagram post was from a week ago when Sierra wore a black strapless dress. It had a revealing cut at the top with ruffle effects. The dress hugged her curves, while Skye accessorized with a headband.

In addition, Sierra has sported several lingerie pieces here and there. Her most recent lingerie Instagram photo was posted on April 1 and it showed her wearing a lacy pink teddy. It had floral patterns throughout, and the model teased her fans by playing with one of the straps with her right hand.

But that’s not all — also maintains a steady stream of Instagram Stories to keep her fans plugged into her daily life. Her current Story shows her totally glammed up. She wore her hair slicked back into a low ponytail with a side part, and her makeup consisted of dark mascara and light pink lipstick. Sierra wore a strapless top or dress with a basic scoop neck and posed in front of a white wall with candelabras. She tagged Meshki in the post, which is a clothing line that offers trendy pieces.

Meshki‘s newest clothing pieces include little black dresses, off-the-shoulder dresses, and bodysuits. Many of the designs are based on classic shapes, with interesting fabrics. Most of the new items come in muted colors or just black and white, and price points range from a little under $30 for a tank top to under $70 for a minidress.

With her wide reach across social media, it’s no wonder that the brand would want to work with the model, considering she has a dedicated Instagram following of over 4 million fans.