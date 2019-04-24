Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Bella Giannulli, Reactivates Instagram Account For First Time Since Scandal Broke

The Instagram exile is over for Bella Giannulli, the embattled daughter of actress Lori Loughlin.

Bella had deactivated her social media account last week in the wake of the college admissions scandal that engulfed her family and her mother’s latest court appearance. Lori faces multiple charges for allegedly falsifying records to get her daughters into USC, as part of a sting operation that has nabbed dozens of wealthy parents for allegedly doing the same.

As Us Weekly reported, Bella took down her Instagram page shortly after her mother appeared in court to plead not guilty to the charges, but has now activated it again.

Bella is an aspiring actress and so-called “influencer” who had used her Instagram page to connect with a legion of followers. Her sister, 19-year-old Jade, also had a wide social media following, where she shared pictures of her daily life and vlogs that included makeup tutorials.

Olivia Jade never deactivated her Instagram account, though both sisters have not posted anything since the scandal broke. They have also deactivated commenting on their posts.

Lori Loughlin stands accused of spending $500,000 to create false records that would get her daughters into college, including falsifying athletic records claiming that Olivia and Bella were on their high school crew team — a team that did not actually exist. Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli face years in prison if convicted.

After a brief hiatus, Bella Giannulli is back on Instagram. https://t.co/3vKdXKyMgM — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 24, 2019

The charges have reportedly torn apart the household as well. After Olivia Jade and Bella were forced to leave USC, reports claimed that Olivia cut off contact with her mother. The two have only started talking again this week, AOL.com reported.

As a source told Us Weekly, Olivia has gotten over her initial anger over the situation.

“Olivia was angry with her parents at first, but now realizes that they were just trying to do what’s best for her,” an unnamed insider told the celebrity news outlet. “Olivia loves her mom and dad very much, but is especially close with Lori.”

As TMZ reported, Lori Loughlin and her husband refused to take an initial offer from prosecutors to take a plea deal because they believe they have a strong defense. The report claimed that Loughlin plans to claim that she had no idea the man they worked with the help them gain admittance, Rick Singer, was planning to bribe the USC crew coach in order to help get them into the university.