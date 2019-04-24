Ariel Winter Flaunts Curvy Backside In Barely-There Daisy-Dukes

Ariel Winter was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and the Modern Family star looked casual while also flaunting her lean legs in a pair of denim shorts.

According to the Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was photographed by paparazzi as she strolled the streets of L.A. this week, talking on her phone as she walked.

The actress donned a casual and comfortable look by sporting a v-neck, cotton gray short-sleeved t-shirt and a pair of skimpy denim shorts, which gave fans a peek at her curvy backside when her cheeks spilled out of the bottom of the shorts.

Winter paired the daisy dukes with some gray socks and classic white sneakers with a chunky heel. Ariel had her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy ponytail at the base of her head, and added a pair of small studded earrings to complete her look.

The sitcom star also carried her wallet and a pair of dark sunglasses in her hand for her outing. She sported a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows.

Ariel also donned a bare face, understated eyes, and nude lips as she hit the town solo, without her longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, by her side.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter has been making headlines for her risque outfits as of late and has been rocking see-through shirts and crop tops after opening up about her recent weight loss.

The Modern Family star reveals that she is very dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and often hits the gym, adding that she also follows a healthy diet. However, Ariel does admit that her most recent weight loss was caused by a shift in her medication.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” the actress told her followers on social media.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following her on Instagram or watching Modern Family on ABC.