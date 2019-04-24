Elizabeth Smart Brings Together Kidnapping Victims To Help Teenager Jayme Closs In Historic TV Moment

Elizabeth Smart was at the center of a historic moment in U.S. television history when she managed to bring together six survivors of some of the country’s most famous kidnappings.

Smart herself was abducted and held captive for nine months when she was only 14 years old, so she decided to join forces with other women who had been through the same so they could offer their support and advice to teenager Jayme Closs. The 13-year-old famously escaped her abductor this January after being held against her will for 88 days by Jake Patterson, 21. Back in October, Patterson murdered the teen’s parents in the middle of the night and took her away from her Wisconsin home, only to hold her captive in a secluded cabin for nearly three months.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the New York Times best-seller said in the trailer of her new Lifetime show, Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case, that as a fellow survivor, she understood what Closs was experiencing, and was decided to help her “move forward” with her life.

“I remember hearing the news and thinking, ‘She did it! Another one of us got away,'” she said, adding that there are very few people who have been through the same experience, and that they needed to “stick together to help Jayme.”

“When I came home, my parents were waiting for me. But that didn’t happen for Jayme. Nothing prepares you for being kidnapped, and nothing prepares you for life after.”

All six women that united for the new show know exactly what it’s like to become famous for such a traumatic experience. Katie Beers was just 10 when she was kidnapped by a family friend in 1992 and held against her will in a coffin-sized underground bunker for over two weeks, while Gina DeJesus was 14 years old when Ariel Castro abducted her and kept her locked in his Cleveland home for nine years alongside Michelle Knight and Amanda Berry. They were rescued in 2013 when Berry managed to flee and ask for help.

Elizabeth Smart makes TV history by bringing together six female survivors of America's most famous abductions https://t.co/xTBq0KoStl pic.twitter.com/6GA44nI3w4 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 24, 2019

Sarah Maynard shares a similar story to Jayme’s — she was 13 when she witnessed her mother and brother being brutally murdered, and was then held bound in a basement dungeon for four days, during which she was assaulted. Alicia Kozakiewicz was also kidnapped at the age of 13 by a 38-year-old online predator who sexually assaulted and tortured her in a basement dungeon for four days straight, live-streaming the whole thing on the internet.

Kara Robinson was abducted by a serial killer when she was 15, but she managed to escape in the middle of the night as he slept, while the most recent survivor, Denise Huskins, was kidnapped and held for ransom for two days, during which she was also sexually assaulted. On top of that traumatic experience, she also had to deal with the fact that police initially believed her case was a hoax.

“You’ve heard the news reports about Jayme, but you’re going to hear it as you’ve never heard before. Through our eyes. For the first time ever, these amazing survivors are coming together. We want Jayme to know she is one of us,” Smart said.