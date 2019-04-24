Kenya Moore Will Reportedly Be Getting ‘Lowball’ Salary Offer Ahead Of ‘RHOA’ Return

She's said to be returning for Season 12.

Kenya Moore is reportedly returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 12. However, when it comes to her previous salary, she will allegedly be making much less.

According to a report from Radar Online on April 23, Moore will be getting a lowball offer from her Bravo TV producers, along with a set of very strict rules when it comes to what they expect her to film.

“No one wants Kenya back,” a show insider explained. “The network execs want her back for the ratings but nobody else is looking forward to filming with her again after all the crap she pulled in Season 10.”

As fans recently saw on the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Season 11 finale, Moore showed up unexpectedly to a party for Cynthia Bailey, and NeNe Leakes was furious. Prior to her return, Moore had allegedly been fired by the network due to her secret wedding to husband Marc Daly and her refusal to have Daly appear alongside her on the show.

Although Bravo TV appeared to be done with Moore after she decided to keep the majority of her life private, she managed to make her way back to Season 11 for a cameo appearance. Now, she may be given either a full-time or part-time role on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That said, producers won’t be giving her the big bucks right off the bat.

“Kenya is going to get lowballed with her salary,” the source said. “Kenya is likely going to be offered a daily rate that is going to be much lower than she will want, but she’s going to take it.”

According to Radar Online, Moore was previously earning $1.5 million per season.

It seems that Keny Moore will be forced to follow a few rules for Season 12’s filming. Producers are reportedly expecting the new mom to film new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta with her husband, Daly, and her on-screen nemesis, Leakes.

“Kenya has been told that this is an ensemble show. She can’t be a diva and she has to film with the other women, including NeNe,” the source said about Moore’s issues with longtime star Leakes. “Her status is up in the air until filming is over and they see what she delivers.”

No word yet on when the official cast lineup will be announced by Bravo TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to begin production soon.