Farrah Abraham Sizzles As Puts On Busty Display In Nude Lace Dress

Another day, another sexy photo for Farrah Abraham.

When it comes to pushing the envelope and baring it all for the cameras, especially on Instagram, the outspoken television personality is incredibly confident in her own skin. Over the past few weeks, the former Teen Mom OG star has posed in a number of sexy outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and even going nude. In her most recent Instagram photo, the mother of one puts on a busty display for her 2 million plus followers.

Abraham poses for the photo in the middle of a field of beautiful yellow flowers and has a picnic basket in hand. The reality star shows off all of her curves in a tight lace dress that hits at her upper thigh, showing off plenty of leg for the camera. The top of the dress features almost off-the-shoulder sleeves along with a very low cut neckline that gives Farrah’s fans a glimpse of her insane cleavage.

The 27-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and curly and as usual, wears a face full of makeup including mascara and lipstick. The complete her look, the starlet wears a dainty silver necklace and directs followers to where they can purchase the same exact dress online.

So far, the post has earned the mother of one plenty of attention with over 41,000 likes and 200 comments and growing. While many fans took to the post to let Farrah know that she looks great, a few others continued to criticize the MTV star.

“You’re a great mom. And the fact you only have 1 kid with one man is great. Rip Derrick,” one follower commented.

“It’s flattering on you. Great job taking care of you. You’re a great business woman. Ignore the haters, they are jealous.”

“This is the best picture so far. She doesn’t need all that hair and makeup,” another user wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Farrah turned heads in another incredibly racy photo. In the snapshot, Abraham poses in bed in her hotel room in New York City. She sits in bed with only a white comforter covering her body as she looks off into the distance. Even though the photo is staged to make it seem like the reality star just woke up, she is still sporting a full face of makeup along with a green and blue wig.

This image also earned Farrah a lot of attention from her 2 million-plus followers, with over 65,000 likes as well as over 700 comments and growing. No matter what she does, Farrah always knows how to get her followers talking.