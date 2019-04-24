Naomi Campbell Gives Shady Response When Asked About Kim Kardashian Emulating Her Style

It seems like Kim Kardashian’s decision to pay homage to Naomi Campbell’s runway looks wasn’t one of the reality star’s best moves.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been seen wearing designer pieces that were made famous in the ’90s by Naomi Campbell. While Kardashian has been slammed on social media for wearing Campbell’s looks on more than one occasion, the star insisted that Campbell was fine with Kardashian paying homage — and that the two admire each other. However, Hollywood Life reports that Campbell has been singing a different tune regarding the matter. The supermodel recently appeared on the red carpet for the TIME 100 gala on Tuesday, and she was asked about the rumored feud.

“Next question,” the model simply said, before walking away.

While the comment wasn’t a direct attack on the KKW Beauty creator, it rang similar to remarks which Campbell has made about Kardashian in the past. When asked about Kardashian’s first Vogue cover, in 2014 — one which also featured her husband, Kanye West — Campbell laughed. She told Australia’s The Morning Show that she didn’t want to comment on her thoughts regarding the cover. Campbell did, however, throw shade the couple’s way — and hinted that the pair weren’t deserving of the cover.

“I’m a fashion model and I’ve been working for 28 years, and when you get a Vogue cover, it’s a build in your career. It’s [a] stepping stone to achieve that. And I’m a fashion model, what more can I say?”

After Kim was accused of copying the supermodel's looks, she explains what's really going on: https://t.co/6na88VwDIc — TooFab (@TooFab) April 16, 2019

This is the first time that Campbell has made comments regarding Kardashian’s choice to emulate her style. While she hasn’t made any comments directly aimed at Kardashian, she did seem to offer up a subtle response to Kim’s imitations on Instagram back in March. People previously shared that Campbell posted a photo of herself modeling a 1996 Versace gown with a thigh-high slit and neon lace trim. Writer Kaitlyn Frey detailed Campbell’s polite and subtle correction.

“Although Campbell, 48, didn’t call out Kardashian West by name, multiple times after the KKW wore an outfit the model once wore on the runway, Campbell posted the original image of herself on the runway to make it clear who wore it first.”

Kardashian had eworn the same look when she attended Chance the Rapper’s wedding alongside West. The dress is also the same one Kardashian used to address the comparisons via Instagram. To remind her followers that she has admiration for the model, Kardashian simply captioned, “Naomi Forever” under her post.

While Campbell won’t confirm or deny whether she’s flattered by Kardashian’s imitation of her iconic looks, Kim Kardashian continues to praise Campbell for her role in the fashion industry, per The Inquisitr.

“I’ve always been so open that she is the ultimate fashion and glam muse,” Kardashian said. “She’s got the best runway looks.”