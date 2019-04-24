Orlando International Airport Advising Travelers To Allow Even More Time For Security Checkpoints

If you want to make sure you make your flight, you'll want to arrive early.

Over the years, traveling has become something that is taking a bit longer due to added security measures and taking a while to implement them in full. As time goes on, new tactics and methods are put in place and airports want to make sure that travelers don’t end up missing their flights. The Orlando International Airport (MCO) is now urging travelers to show up even earlier as check-in and security checkpoints are taking even longer.

The official website of the Orlando International Airport is advising travelers to allow even more time than usual to catch their flights. They are recommending at least two hours upon arriving at the airport to go through ticketing, move through the security checkpoint, and get to your gate.

Some may not find this to be necessary as they have been able to go through everything in a less amount of time in the past. While that may be the case at times and the process may go rather quickly, that isn’t always the case and it could be very stressful if you choose to show up to the airport later.

Officials from Orlando International Airport is stating that the recommended arrival time of at least two hours prior to your flight is effective immediately.

Travel Advisory ⚠️

The TSA has implemented enhanced passenger screening procedures at MCO. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight. ➡️ https://t.co/H4fUKXO0UE pic.twitter.com/SFU85Niflw — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 23, 2019

In order to help out TSA and for passengers to help themselves, it is recommended that they try to remember some procedures before getting to security. This will not only help their process go smoothly but also save them time and expedite things for everyone.

Dispose of liquids prior to entering the security screening lines

Place all electronics in separate bins for screening

Empty your pockets and place any metal items into the bins

As for your electronics, the enhanced security screening measures mean placing anything larger than a cell phone into a bin. Of course, that is if you’re not in TSA Precheck.

Those who are traveling on international or early morning flights should always check with their individual airlines for the recommended arrival times. The main page of the Orlando International Airport also has security wait times listed for the checkpoints of Gates 1-59 and Gates 70-129.

Orlando International Airport: Allow at Least 2 Hours for Screening https://t.co/MvRQyI20WB — Lenora Arrington (@MWTLenora) April 24, 2019

Orlando International Airport is just one of many around the country that are advising passengers to arrive early for their flights. With Spring Breaks ending and the busy summer seasons coming up, there are going to be lots of people flying in and out for Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line vacations. If you want to make sure you don’t miss your flight home, you’ll want to give yourself the additional time to be on the safe side.