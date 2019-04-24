Kim Kardashian Shares Funny Photos Of Daughter North West Rocking Her Thigh High Boots

The apple doesn’t fall from the tree, and that couldn’t be truer when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North West.

On a series of photos the reality TV star posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the five-year-old is seen completely changing her mood after her mother explained to her she could not leave the house wearing a pair of high heels boots. The funny series shows North posing in a cute little pink snakeskin-patterned dress, which she matched with a pair of pink thigh high boots that belonged to her famous mom.

In the first photo, the little girl lays on the floor and poses proudly with her fashionable outfit as well as a small pink notebook and a pink teddy bear backpack. In the second snap, she is seen stood up, but the boots are clearly too big for her. Kim then proceeded to tell her she was not allowed to wear the high heeled boots, which prompted a classic tantrum from North, perfectly captured in the last photo.

Little Northie is known for always rocking some extremely stylish ensembles, much like her mom, and Kim has even been criticized online several times for allowing her daughter to wear makeup, which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has brushed off by explaining she lets North play around and experiment with makeup sometimes as she is curious about it.

Kim herself is a beauty and fashion mogul, so it’s no wonder her offspring are interested in her work and lifestyle. Just on Monday, she posted a few sexy new pictures on social media, where she’s seen donning an extremely skimpy and flattering outfit during her recent trip to Bali, Indonesia. The KKW Beauty founder returned from the tropical destination just last week, and she finally posted some content from her sun-soaked romantic escapade with husband Kanye West, much to the delight of her 135 million followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim put on a very racy display as she posed for the camera while surrounded by Bali’s famous rice terraces. She donned a revealing snakeskin crop top and matching miniskirt combo while sitting on an outdoor balcony ledge. The daring top featured a plunging neckline, leaving her ample cleavage on full display, while the tiny skin highlighted her world-famous curves.

The couple returned just in time for Kanye’s Sunday Service at Coachella, which took place in the morning of April 21 and attracted hundreds of festivalgoers.