Emily Ratajkowski Busts Out Of Tiny Olive Bikini In Steamy Instagram Pic

The model striped down to a skimpy bikini to show off her insane body in a sweltering photo shoot.

Emily Ratajkowski has been turning up the heat on Instagram lately. The celebrated Vogue model has been treating her massive following to a slew of torrid snapshots and videos over the last few days, sending pulses racing and getting some viral attention in the process.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 27-year-old stunner sent temperatures soaring on Sunday with a risqué Easter-themed photo shoot, in which she wore nothing but skimpy lingerie and a pair of glittering bunny ears. On Tuesday, the brunette bombshell sent fans wild by flashing her rock-hard abs and curvy hips as she pulled down her skirt in a sizzling photo, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

On the very same day, Emily was featured in another sweltering snap shared to Instagram. This time around, the gorgeous model striped down to a minuscule bikini, giving a generous view of all of her best assets. The photo in question, posted to social media by the Lou Flowers Instagram account, showed the dark-haired vixen flaunting her envy-inducing figure in a barely-there olive bikini – one from her own Inamorata Swim beachwear collection. Posing amid a very artful display of exotic flowers and still life, Emily proudly showed off her insane body in the sexy skin-baring snap, leaving fans wanting more.

The “Blurred Lines” hottie left very little to the imagination, oozing confidence and sex appeal as she showcased her killer curves in the tiny bikini. Available on the Inamorata Woman website under the name of “Las Olas,” the very daring two-piece put her busty assets on full display, while also accentuating her taut waistline and sculpted hips.

Emily looked ravishing in the revealing attire – one of the racier designs from her swimwear line and which she previously showed off on Instagram in different color schemes, including bright red, navy blue, and brown-and white polka-dot. For this latest snap, she donned the olive version of the scanty two-piece, nearly busting out of her top and flashing some major underboob in the tiny bikini.

While the snapshot was taken to promote the exquisite floral designs offered by Lou Flowers, fans could barely take their eyes off of Emily.

“Your [sic] so sexy and hot @louflowers,” one Instagram user commented on the pic, while another wrote, “Thats [sic] so goooood,” trailed by a pair of flattering emoji.

To bring more focus on the spectacular floral arrangements provided by Lindsay Cummins, the artist behind Lou Flowers, Emily shared an additional pair of seductive photos to her own Instagram page. Earlier today, the stunning model and actress took to the popular social media platform to drop the sultry snaps, and made sure that everyone would be looking at Lindsay’s splendid flowers by posing with a lavish bouquet in her arms.

While the I Feel Pretty actress did show some skin in the alluring snapshots, she did put the fantastic bouquet front and center, holding it close to her chest in the sun-kissed snaps. Photographed in a pair of white fitted jeans and a matching crop top, Emily bared her midriff and showed off her curvy backside as she held up the elaborate, whimsical bouquet.

As expected, the photos got a lot of attention from Emily’s 22.5 million Instagram followers, garnering close to 350,000 likes in addition to more than 830 comments.

“Wait what a Flower holding Flowers?” quipped one of her fans.