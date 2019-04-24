Selena Gomez Opens Up About Mental Health Recovery & Finding Love In New Podcast

Selena Gomez is finally healing after her long battle with physical and mental health. The singer opened up about her journey in an interview with Coach’s Dream It Real podcast this week, where she spoke about seeking therapy, spending time alone, and finding the right person to love. Gomez admitted that she has taken some much-needed time off and is ready to return to her work stronger than ever, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 26-year-old former Disney star entered a mental health facility in October 2018 due to severe stress from health issues related to her kidney transplant. She remained out of the spotlight for several months as she recovered and only recently came back to social media. Gomez continues to slowly re-enter the public eye, which she spoke about for the podcast’s debut episode on Wednesday.

“Last year, I took a lot of time off,” she said. “I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing.”

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, Gomez admitted that she “wished I could hug my younger self.”

She added that therapy has really helped her to understand herself better.

“I’m looking forward to my album and I’m looking forward to spending time alone,” the “I Can’t Get Enough” singer said. “I think I’m finally, finally, finally at the age where I love being alone.”

Gomez also spoke about remaining true to herself despite other people’s perceptions of her, E! News reported.

“I think that a lot of people don’t understand my heart, you know?” Gomez said. “I also don’t like that, it can sometimes be about appearance, too. I don’t really appreciate people judging me on my looks, or anything like that.”

The singer admitted that she really wants to find someone “who loves me for the person that I am.”

Gomez shocked fans last weekend when she made a surprise appearance alongside Cardi B at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The two stars performed “Taki Taki” together, marking Gomez’s first live performance since May of last year, according to Cosmopolitan. This was also Gomez’s very first time performing at Coachella.

Gomez is also set to join Natalie Portman, Meghan Trainor, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, will.i.am, Bill Nye and more on April 25 at WE Day 2019 in California, where she will celebrate youth’s accomplishments in creating social change over the last year.