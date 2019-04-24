Diddy Opens Up About His Ex Kim Porter, Shares Her Final Words To Him Before Sudden Death

Diddy is sharing more memories of him and his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in his latest interview.

The Bad Boy mogul, whose real name is Sean Combs, is Essence magazine’s cover star for the May issue. The star was joined by his children- Quincy, 27, Justin,25 Christian, 21 Chance, 13 and twins D’lila and Jessie,12. Diddy’s daughters join him for the cover. According to Page Six, Diddy and his children discuss the importance of black mothers and the role that they play in their children’s lives. Diddy also took time to remember Porter, who passed away in November 2018 at the age of 47 due to complications from pneumonia. When she died, the model left behind sons Quincy and Christian and daughters D’lila and Jessie. Diddy said while she was ill, her main priority was her children and their protection.

“Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well,” Diddy, 49, shared in the May issue of Essence. “She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

Diddy and Porter began dating in the ’90s and had an on-again and off-again relationship that spanned into the early 2000s. While the pair called it quits after the birth of their three children (Quincy is the biological son of singer Al B. Sure), the two remained friends and spoke fondly of each other in interviews.

Diddy said in his interview that he went into “mommy mode” after the news of Porter’s untimely death began to surface. He said his daughters were in school and his sons were traveling, and he didn’t want them to find out about their mother’s demise on the news. He revealed in the Essence interview that he also went so far as to disconnect Christian’s phone so he wouldn’t learn of the news on his plane.

The Four: Battle for Stardom judge said since losing Porter, his primary focus has been his kids and being more present in their lives. He said all of his children, mainly his youngest daughters, are helping him cope with the loss of the woman he loved.

“One day I asked them how are they being so strong,” Diddy said. “They said that, in a weird way, their mother had taught them how to deal with death. “Now, ironically, they are teaching me how to deal with Kim’s passing,” he said.