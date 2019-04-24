Australian Bombshell Pia Miller Lounges In Bikini Top And Denim Shorts In New Instagram Photo

Australian model and actress Pia Miller was all smiles as she soaked up the sun in a bikini top and denim shorts recently, and her fans are loving it. Miller recently posted an alluring Instagram photo of herself lounging on the beach, something which prompted her followers to shower her with praise for her physical beauty.

“Beautiful smile, keep smiling always,” wrote one fan.

“Marry Me?” a second supporter on social media asked.

Based on the photo, it looks like Miller found some time in her schedule to work on her tan. But The Daily Mail reports that the hectic nature of her life has apparently put a serious dent in her love life.

As The Daily Mail notes, the former star of Home and Away has just come off of a breakup from her producer ex-fiance, Tyson Mullane. It looks like the relationship suffered because of the necessities of her career.

“Pia travels a lot for work and is constantly on the go, and between long filming hours and limited downtime, it was difficult for him to find time with her,” an insider detailed.

As Who Australia reports, fans of the former couple first noticed that something seemed off between them when Mullane stopped showing up on Miller’s Instagram feed. The most recent photo of them, together, on her Instagram page is from September of last year. It’s a black and white shot in which they’re both dressed in casual clothes while holding hands.

Miller captioned the photo, “My fave.”

But the end of their relationship appears to have been confirmed. Miller was photographed on Bondi beach, and was not wearing her engagement ring at the time.

Miller and Mullane started dating in 2015, and had announced that they planned to get married in 2017.

The Daily Mail quotes an article from The Daily Telegraph, one which claims that the two no longer live together. But this piece also asserts that their relationship is still “friendly,” even though their romance is over.

Pia Miller is a mother to two boys, one of whom — Lennox — is from her previous marriage to Brad Miller, an Australian Football League player. They were married for close to a decade before their divorce in 2015. Her older son, 15-year-old Isaiah, was born from a previous relationship.

Based on her big smile in her most recent Instagram photo, it appears that Miller is taking the breakup well — something which also seems to confirm that the split was amicable. Fans of Australia’s former “it-couple” may mourn, but it looks like she’s doing just fine.