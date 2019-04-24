Australian Bombshell Pia Miller Lounges In Bikini Top And Denim Shorts In New Instagram Photo

Australian model and actress, Pia Miller, was all smiles as she soaked up the sun in a bikini top and denim shorts recently and her fans are loving it. Miller posted an alluring Instagram photo of herself lounging on the beach which prompted her followers to shower her with praise for her physical beauty.

“Beautiful smile, keep smiling always,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Marry Me?”

Based on the photo, it looks like Miller found some time into her schedule to work on her tan. But The Daily Mail reports that the hectic nature of her life has reportedly put a serious dent in her love life.

As the Mail notes, the former star of Home And Away has just come off of a breakup from her producer ex-fiance, Tyson Mullane and it looks like the relationship suffered because of the necessities of her career.

‘Pia travels a lot for work and is constantly on the go, and between long filming hours and limited downtime, it was difficult for him to find time with her,’ an insider reported.

As Who Australiareports, fans of the former couple first noticed that something seemed off between them when Mullane stopped showing up on Miller’s Instagram. The most recent photo of them on her Instagram page is from September of last year. It’s a black and white shot in which they’re both dressed in casual clothes and holding hands.

Miller captioned the photo, “My fave.”

But the end of their relationship appears to have been confirmed when she was photographed on Bondi beach without her engagement ring.

Miller and Mullane started dating in 2015 and announced that they planned to get married in 2017.

The Mail quotes an article from The Daily Telegraph, which claims that the two no longer live together. But it also asserts that their relationship is still “friendly” even though their romance is over.

Pia Miller is a mother to two boys, one of whom, Lennox, is from her previous marriage to Brad Miller, an Australian Football League player. They were married for close to a decade before their divorce in 2015. Her older son, 15-year-old Isaiah, was born out of a previous relationship.

Based on her big smile in her most recent Instagram photo, it appears that Miller is taking the breakup well which also seems to confirm that the split was amicable. Fans of Australia’s former “it-couple” may mourn but it looks like she’s doing just fine.