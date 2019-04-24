Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Seeks Comfort With Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 25, reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will lick his wounds after trying to do his best for his family. The Spencer Publications tycoon will take a knock to his ego, per SheKnows Soaps. Bill is so used to getting what he wants that when he’s refused, he will be taken aback. However, he will run into Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) while he is at his most vulnerable.

Bill Spencer Seeks Solace With Shauna Fulton

Dollar Bill will ask Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to be his wife. However, the proposal will lack any kind of romantic gesture. Bill simply wants what is best for his son, and will present his offer as such. Katie, who has just had her marriage to Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) annulled, will refuse Bill’s proposal. She doesn’t want to get married for the wrong reasons again.

Of course, Bill won’t be in a good space. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will head to Il Giardino, where he will run into Shauna. He has already told everyone that he thinks that she is still hot. She may be able to soothe his ego, perhaps making him feel better after Katie’s refusal.

Will Bill Change For The Better?

After nearly losing his life and family, Bill vowed that he would change for the better. He got rid of his sword necklace, as he no longer wanted the world to know him as a ruthless man. Bill then methodically started to make amends with everyone whom he had wronged.

One person who has definitely noticed the change in Bill is Katie. Not too long ago, she fought tooth and nail for sole custody of Will Spencer (Finnegan George). She thought that Bill was not a reliable dad, and that he put his own interests ahead of his son’s. However, over the last few months, Bill has made sure to prove that the opposite is true. He has made time for his youngest son, and this has certainly made an impression upon Katie.

Will Katie Say Yes?

It was Will who decided that he wanted his parents together. He arranged “accidental” dates, hoping that they would reconcile. The little boy only wanted his family back together again. But Katie and Bill soon found out what their son was up to, and put a stop to his antics.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will tell her sisters about Bill’s proposal. They will convince her that she was wrong to refuse his offer. She will set off to find him. Katie will find Dollar Bill having a good time with the new woman in town, Shauna. Will Katie change her mind when she sees Bill with Shauna?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.