The Rock Proves He’s A Total Swiftie, Jams Out To Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just showed the world he’s a total Swiftie.

Dubbed the “biggest” Taylor Swift fan by Hollywood Life, the Jumanji actor was the focus of an unusual headline. The media outlet reports that Swift’s TIME 100 Gala performance had The Rock grinning from “ear-to-ear.” He was then seen “jamming out” to Taylor’s iconic “Shake It Off.”

With Instagram videos largely showing this muscle machine training to rap music, The Rock’s apparent love of sweetheart pop is slightly unexpected. That said, Hollywood Life documents a history between Johnson and all things Taylor Swift. In 2015, the former WWE wrestler chose the same song for his Lip Sync Battle appearance.

Swift has a remarkable ability to rack up celebrity fans in unexpected ways. Earlier this year, Allure reported that Kylie Jenner named two of her Kylie Cosmetics shades after Taylor Swift songs. “Story of Us” and “Forever and Always” are available for purchase. Swift is, of course, well-known for the “squad” nature of her friendships, so much so that This Is Insider documented a “then and now” version of Swift’s closest friends.

Taylor’s Time 100 Gala performance coincides with her fronting Time magazine 2019 as one of its “100 Most Influential People.” The feature includes another celebrity fan, Shawn Mendes.

The Rock’s Instagram mostly steers clear of mentioning other celebrities. With a heavy focus on sweat-dripping gym sessions, Under Armour promotions, and Johnson’s tequila brand, the account often features posts of Dwayne posing alone, or with some of his business partners. It is, however, littered with adorable family snaps. At the age of 46, Johnson is a father of three. In 2018, he welcomed his third daughter, Tiana Gia.

Taylor Swift may have her celebrity fans, but one star takes the crown when it comes to famous fandom. Ariana Grande seems to be the trendiest singer around to jam along to. In February, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo posted an Instagram video of herself singing along to “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” In March, supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski did something similar with Ariana’s smash hit, “Thank U, Next.” The Instagram video was viewed over 10 million times.

Today’s news comes amid increasing speculation that Swift may be releasing an album on April 26. Recent cryptic posts made to Taylor’s Instagram have come with “4.26” captions. Whether or not this refers to the release of a seventh studio album is unknown.

As far as celebrity fandom goes, The Rock and Taylor Swift seem well-suited to one another. Both have well over 100 million Instagram followers, a love of workouts, and a sense of humor.