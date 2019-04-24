‘The Talk’ Announces Special Show Honoring ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John

CBS Daytime show, The Talk announced a special episode honoring the late Kristoff St. John who portrayed Neil Winters on the number one daytime drama The Young and the Restless for roughly 29 years.

On Friday, April 26, the Daytime Emmy-winning talk show will host St. John’s co-stars Christel Khalil (Lily Winters Ashby), Shemar Moore (Malcolm Winters), Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters), and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton Winters), according to the show’s Facebook page. The show is billed as a celebration of the actor. It will come after Friday’s Y&R episode, which will feature the citizens of Genoa City laying Neil Winters to rest after learning earlier this week that he died of a massive stroke, according to The Inquisitr.

Followers of The Talk on Facebook immediately began replying to the news that the show plans to air a tribute on Friday with positive messages of condolences for both St. John’s family as well as his Y&R work family.

One person wrote, “Beautiful man Kristoff was, a great character he portrayed Neil. Gone from everyone too soon very heartbreaking.”

“This week on Y&R is going to be a tough one.. and I feel for the cast having to mourn him twice. RIP” replied another fan.

In addition to heartfelt messages of condolence, many viewers also professed to offer prayers for those affected by losing the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor, who passed away on February 3 at the age of 52. A friend found St. John dead at his Los Angeles area home when he went to the actor’s house to watch the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles County Coroner listed the actor’s cause of death as heart disease complicated by alcohol, and according to his ex-wife Mia St. John, he had as much as four times the legal limit of alcohol in his body at the time he died.

Neil Winters will forever be in our hearts. ❤️ #YR pic.twitter.com/kx1WfvUWLY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 24, 2019

Fans appreciate the fact that the show both wrote and filmed this week’s episodes while they were all still mourning the loss of their friend and co-worker. Even the hosts of The Talk were acquainted with their fellow CBS Daytime co-worker and grieved his passing. Viewers praised Y&R for the job it’s doing honoring both Neil Winters and St. John as the story arc lays the character to rest.

One said, “My heart broke when I heard the news. Y&R is doing a wonderful job of saying goodbye to a great actor.”

In addition to Friday’s special episode of The Talk, Monday, CBS Daytime shows will include a special remembrance of St. John at the end of its shows. Plus, Y&R will air an unscripted episode honoring the actor’s legacy.