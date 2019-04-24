Will Lisa Vanderpump Quit ‘RHOBH’ After Season 9? She Slams Cast For Ganging Up On Her

Lisa Vanderpump was questioned about her future.

Lisa Vanderpump has just addressed her potential return to The Real Housewives fo Beverly Hills for the series’ upcoming 10th season,

During this week’s After Show, Vanderpump spoke about the ninth season of the show, and the challenges she faced, before turning her attention to future with Bravo TV.

“I haven’t seen the show this season. It’s no fun being the recipient of everybody ganging up on you,” Vanderpump explained.

As fans have likely heard, Vanderpump quit filming scenes for Season 9 with her co-stars at the end of last year and finished out the season by herself. Since then, she has been completely estranged from the rest of the cast, aside from Camille Grammer, who she recently spent time with in Las Vegas.

According to Vanderpump, the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was especially hard for her because it wasn’t the first time she’d been ganged up on by her co-stars. As she explained, Kyle Richards labeled her “calculated” during Season 2 and during Season 4, Brandi Glanville slammed her as a “sh***y friend” before suggesting she was manipulating certain members of the cast.

Vanderpump was also targeted by Lisa Rinna during the show’s sixth season.

Looking back on the hardships she faced during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Vanderpump said that while she’s learned to appreciate her close friends much more, she’s also realized that some of the people she thought she needed in her life may not be that crucial.

“The people that maybe aren’t there, you suddenly realize that you can possibly do without,” she explained.

As for a Season 10 return, Vanderpump wouldn’t confirm or deny her plans. Instead, she said “it depends” and added that she “can’t say” for sure what she’ll do when it comes time to sign contracts for Season 10.

Prior to the start of filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, Vanderpump experienced family tragedy when her brother, Mark Vanderpump, her only sibling, was found dead of an apparent suicide at his home in England.

According to Vanderpump, she was not in a good place emotionally when she started filming the new season of the show and because of the tension she experienced with her co-stars, she struggled to make it through production.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.