Kelsey Merritt Goes Braless Under Sheer White Crop Top On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt is a rising star in the modeling industry, with Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue under her belt. On Wednesday, the young model took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a white crop top that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 22-year-old model is posing in front of a white wall as she rocks a spaghetti top that shows Merritt is not wearing a bra underneath. She teamed her crop top with a matching white bottom that sits above her bellybutton, exposing a fringe of her midsection, showing off her toned abs.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist is holding onto the hem of her bottom as she gazes at the camera with her inquisitive brown eyes. Her lips are slightly puckered in a coquettish way. Merritt is wearing her brown hair swept to the side and down in a casual, relaxed style as its tresses cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. According to the tag she included in the post’s caption, her look is courtesy of Aritzia.

The Victoria’s Secret model appears to be wearing little to no makeup, with maybe a dash of mascara and a nude shade on her lips, which puts her natural beauty on full display.

The post, which Merritt shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 106,000 likes and over 260 comments within about half a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for Merritt.

“Pretty as a butterfly!!” one user wrote, paired with a blue butterfly emoji.

“You’re so cute as always,” another one chimed in.

Merritt, who became the first Filipino woman to ever walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018, has recently been back to the Philippines for some downtown with her boyfriend, the Olympian Conor Dwyer, according to ABS-CBN News. Earlier this week, the model took to her Instagram to share a photo of the happy couple enjoying a paradisiacal beach in Merritt’s home country.

According to the report, the couple jetted off from the capital city of Manila to El Nido, Palawan, famous for its famous powdery white beach and stunning limestone cliffs. In an interview with ABS-CBN Lifestyle, Dwyer said they have been saving up for this trip as they plan to have the best Philippine vacation.