Miley Cyrus Uploads Video Of Her Licking Liam Hemsworth On Red Carpet Calling Him A Snack

Miley Cyrus has uploaded a video of herself with Liam Hemsworth on a red carpet to her Instagram account.

The video consists of Cyrus and Hemsworth posing together at the Avengers: Endgame movie premiere. As the good looking couple smile for the flashing cameras, Miley turns around and licks her husband. The pair start laughing and carry on flashing their pearly whites. Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth plays the role of Thor in the film.

When Cyrus uploaded the clip to her Instagram page, she wanted her followers to know she thinks he’s good enough to eat.

“When he looks good enough to eat! #Snack #SugarDaddy @liamhemsworth @avengers,” she captioned the video.

Within 30 minutes of posting, the upload has been watched over 900,000 times.

Recently, Miley’s hair has been reminding her fans of the character she used to play on Disney Channel, Hannah Montana. She and her father, Billy Ray celebrated the shows big screen movie’s 10th anniversary earlier this month, which The Inquisitr reported.

Hannah Montana: The Movie was a huge box office success, grossing over $169 million. The soundtrack topped the U.S. album charts and sold over 2 million records there alone, going double platinum. The single, “The Climb,” taken from the film peaked at No. 4 in the U.S., No. 5 in Australia, and No. 11 in the U.K. It was the 21st best-selling single in the U.S. in 2009 and 84th best-selling song that decade in Australia.

Fans of the show found out that a Hannah Montana account was created on Instagram. Disney has trademarked the name, which means fans are convinced a reboot of the show might be happening, as The Inquisitr revealed last month. The account on Instagram now has over 300,000 followers within a month.

Aside from Hannah Montana, Miley’s acting career also includes roles in the following movies — The Last Song, LOL, So Undercover, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus’ upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to No. 1 in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, Miley explains that she plans to release some new music in the summer.

In June, she is set to play the iconic Glastonbury Festival for the first time. The event will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, U.K. Other acts on the bill include the likes of musical legends, Janet Jackson, Kylie Minogue, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and The Cure.