Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Abs In Yellow Sports Bra

Britney Spears is looking fit and healthy following her release from a mental health treatment center. The pop singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her workout routine just hours after hopping on the social media site to confirm that she is doing well despite negative rumors about her. Britney and her family have been enduring online harassment for several days, as some fans believe the star was not voluntarily admitted to the treatment center.

The video on Britney’s Instagram feed shows the “Toxic” singer decked out in black yoga pants pulled far down her waist and a yellow sports bra with string detailing in the back. Her toned abs and back were on full display as she went through a vigorous workout routine.

First, she lifted weights to the front and to the sides before doing a few side bends. Britney then pulled a blue medicine ball over to do a few sit-ups. Finally, the longtime pop star did a little dance routine for the camera, swaying her hips and showing off her toned booty.

“Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me,” Britney joked in the caption.

The video garnered over 1 million views and counting within an hour of its debut. In the comments, fans noted how great Britney looks.

“There she is! Your fans love you, Britney,” one user wrote.

“Love you! Get well soon!” another said.

Of course, some people were still not convinced that Britney is alright. “#FreeBritney” comments still flooded the post, while a few users speculated that the video is not current.

Britney reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility in early April from the stress of her father’s health concerns. However, some fans theorize that the singer is being held against her will, according to Vanity Fair. They began the #FreeBritney movement on social media and quickly ran wild with conspiracies.

Some fans are calling for Britney’s longtime manager Larry Randolph to be fired, as they believe he was behind the decision to put her in a facility. Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn also came under fire. Last week, the former Nickelodeon star jumped to her older sister’s defense, denying negative reports.

On Tuesday, Britney returned to Instagram to assure fans in another video that she is doing well.

“There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said,” Spears wrote on Instagram on Tuesday evening, according to Fox News. “My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment.”