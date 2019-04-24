Blac Chyna Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Skimpy Blue Lingerie On Instagram

After admitting she is not proud of some of the things she has done in the past and promising to be more “Angela White,” Blac Chyna took to her Instagram page to post a series of images of herself in bright blue lingerie that puts her hourglass figure on full display. On Tuesday, the model and mother of two took to the popular social to specifically share a snapshot of herself sitting on a countertop in a bathroom, showing off her voluptuous physique.

In this particular photo, the 30-year-old is rocking a straight-cut top with thin straps that tightly wrap over her shoulders, helping accentuate her cleavage and putting her busty figure on full display. She teamed her bra with a matching blue bottom featuring equally thin straps that sit high on the model’s figure, further enhancing her hourglass figure that drawing attention to her curvaceous lower body. According to the tag she included with some of the recent posts, the two-piece lingerie she is rocking is courtesy of Fashion Nova.

Blac Chyna — who was previously in a relationship with Rob Kardashian, with whom she has a daughter, Dream — is wearing her long hair dyed blue, matching her lingerie, and down in loose, large waves that fall over her right shoulder and onto her chest.

Blac Chyna is wearing equally vivid blue eyeshadow and eyeliner that gives her whole look a whimsical quality. She wore a nude tone on her lips, allowing the focus of the makeup to remain on her eyes.

The post, which Blac Chyna shared with her 15.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 230 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share how they feel about the photo, leaving a trail of blue hearts behind.

“Okkaayyy all blue everything,” one user wrote.

“OMG you killin in this blue keep it for awhile,” another one offered up.

Loading...

Blac Chyna’s photos come just a couple of days after she took to Instagram to share a candid message that discusses her public persona, as Fox News pointed out.

“Over the last couple of years, you guys have been given a perspective of who I am from the media and people closest to me,” Chyna shared in a typed message. “I’ve been bullied, humiliated, manipulated and discredited as a mom!… Of course I’m not proud of some of the pain I have caused, and I am working to be the best me.”

She then went into her celebrity persona versus the real her. “Blac Chyna doesn’t define Angela White as a person. At 30, I am overwhelmed with the blessings I have. Being a mother of two amazing children. I don’t talk on things often, but I promise to give you guys more of me. Angela White perspective.”