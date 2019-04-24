Tattooed Sarah Hyland Goes Fully Topless On Instagram

For someone whose Instagram bio states their life being “kind of all over the place,” Sarah Hyland is coming off as confident today.

On April 24, the Modern Family actress updated her account. The snap shows Hyland shot from behind. Posing against a pastel-pink background, Hyland appears topless – possibly also nude. Her muscular back flaunts a small arrow tattoo. A bird-shaped one also appears behind Sarah’s right ear.

With her hands cradling her head, Sarah is showcasing glossy chestnut locks and a peaceful facial expression. Her face appears in profile from the right, although enough of it is visible to see Sarah with closed eyes. Zen-like as the photoshoot may be, the caption is another story. Addressing her fans as “DUDES!” Sarah suggests excitement at announcing her partnership with skincare giant, Olay. The caption further acknowledges Sarah’s prior battles with her skin, although it would appear that Olay’s products have helped the star “transform.”

The update coincides with Sarah’s People interview – the focus is heavily on the actress’ health and wellbeing. The magazine quotes Hyland on her beauty philosophies.

“To be able to take control of my body and use a product that makes me feel comfortable, because I’m not able to do what normally makes me feel comfortable, has been really amazing.”

Hyland comes with a long history of health troubles. Two kidney transplants, dialysis, endometriosis, and an abdominal hernia were all chronicled by Self as the magazine documented the star’s troubles in 2018.

Despite surgeries and hospitalizations, Sarah’s career does not seem to have suffered. Her appearance on Modern Family now spans ten years. Having risen from child actress to bonafide superstar, Sarah is now considered a hair and style icon. Her motivational attitude is likewise well-received.

When it comes to social media, Sarah seems all set. Her 6.4 million Instagram followers are accustomed to a good dose of humor from the star – the above picture being a good example. While celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kylie Jenner have all made high-profile appearances at Coachella 2019, Sarah has remained absent. She did, however, take the opportunity to jokingly refer to the music festival’s affiliation with the celebrity world by throwing a throwback shot.

Loading...

Likewise amusing was Sarah’s Gigi Hadid impersonation. Given that Hyland is somewhat pint-sized, her Instagram video poking fun at lofty models was well-received.

Hyland’s Olay partnership sees her follow other celebrities who have teamed up with skincare brands. Kendall Jenner is the face of Proactiv. Jennifer Aniston fronts Aveeno. Fans may be inadvertently registering Olay as a name today, but their focus is likely on Hyland being topless.