Candice Swanepoel Models A Sexy Black Swimsuit

Though Candice Swanepoel may have gotten her start with Victoria’s Secret as an Angel, the gorgeous South African model has added another item to her portfolio: modeling for her own passion project and swimwear line, Tropic of C. The 30-year-old stunner recently released a picture of herself modeling a swimsuit from the line on Instagram.

The name, Tropic of C, comes from the area in between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, which sits around the Earth’s equator. The line features a variety of cuts and style, though most popular are high-cut briefs, “curve-cut” bottoms, and “corset-inspired” tops.

The model added that most of the colors are inspired from the earth, and take on natural tones. The entire line is centered on being eco-friendly, and many of the fabrics used are sustainable. For example, econyl is made from 100% recycled material and comes from discarded fishing nets and other landfill products. Most of the swimsuits retail for around $160.

In the picture, Candice models a black halter one-piece swimsuit. She accessorized the look with large pearl earrings and an oversized gold belt. She sports classic makeup, with a vintage style cat-eye and a nude lip. A leather jacket rests around her arms.

The picture garnered nearly 500 likes within the first 10 minutes of posting.

Candice made sure that her pose showcased her toned arms and tiny waist. The model has previously dished about her lean body to W Magazine.

“I’m usually bikini-ready all year round. I try to train as much as I can, as much as my schedule allows it. Sometimes I’m too tired after work, so I try to work out in the morning. Usually like three or four times a week. Or, even if I do 15 minutes of running on the treadmill or yoga at home. You know? Just something to keep it up.”

The Victoria’s Secret model also confessed that she took no breaks from her fitness regimen, exercising even while on vacation.

“If I’m on holiday, I’m active on the beach, I play tennis, I run, I swim a lot. It’s just about making the workouts fun, I think, and then it doesn’t really feel that bad.”

In addition to modeling for Victoria’s Secret and Tropic of C, the beauty has modeled for Chanel, Tom Ford, Oscar de la Renta, and most recently Versace.

JP Yim / Getty Images

The Vogue cover girl also has a huge social media following, boasting over 13.3 million followers on her personal Instagram account.