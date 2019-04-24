A Normally Conservative Joanna Gaines Shows Some Cleavage In Stunning Navy Gown With Sweetheart Top

Gaines also snagged a photo with Taylor Swift at the swanky 'Time' 100 gala.

Joanna Gaines has traded in her jeans and t-shirt for a stunning new look.

Fans of the reality star know that Gaines is stunning in her own right, but the mother of five usually dresses very casually. Her signature look is comprised of jeans, a graphic t-shirt, and sometimes a baseball cap. But Gaines cleaned up very nicely last night at the TIME 100 gala in New York City. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Joanna and her husband, Chip, all dressed up for the event.

In the images, Chip and Joanna are all smiles for the camera — and it’s safe to say that they look both glamorous and elegant. Joanna looks absolutely gorgeous in a navy gown with a sweetheart top, one that exposes a little bit of her cleavage. The stunning dress is tight on top, but flares out near the middle before hugging her hips — then flaring out once more.

The reality star finished her look by rocking subtle makeup, most notably her signature black eyeliner. Gaines goes light on the jewelry side, sporting just a dainty silver bracelet and a ring. The Fixer Upper star wore her dark locks down and slightly curled for the event. Chip looked handsome in a black suit, a black vest, and a matching pair of shiny black shoes.

Jo also shared a few photos from the swanky event with fans on her Instagram account with one of the snapshots giving her 10 million plus followers a glimpse at her stunning gown and in another one of the snapshots — Gaines is posing with Taylor Swift and her BFF Abigail Anderson.

Just a short time after the post going live, Gaines has earned a ton of attention with over 139,000 likes as well as 1,300 comments and growing. While most fans commented on the post to let Joanna know how amazing she looks, countless others took to the comments section to gush over her photo with Taylor Swift.

“Did Taylor tell you she watched your show?! I believe she tweeted about it once!!! Love you both!”

“Could you have ever imagined?! What a platform God has given you ” another follower wrote.

“OMG -JOANNA, YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY RADIANT and BEAUTIFUL… you both look MARVELOUS,” another gushed.

And for fans who are missing Chip and Joanna in their living rooms, they will be pleased to announce that their partnership with the Discovery Channel finally has a release date. As The Inquisitr shared, the new channel will launch in summer 2020, replacing DIY network. The channel currently does not have a name but Chip and Joanna are very excited about their latest endeavor.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together.”

Along with the complete series of Fixer Upper, the channel will feature a variety of other shows that are centered around “community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism, and design.”