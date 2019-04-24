‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Daniel Goddard Asks Fans To Share Favorite Neil and Kristoff Memories

As The Young and the Restless lays Neil Winters to rest this week after portrayer Kristoff St. John’s unexpected death on February 3, Cane actor Daniel Goddard asked fans to share their favorite Neil and Kristoff memories.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Goddard shared a picture of himself with several of his co-stars from early March when they attended the funeral for Kristoff St. John. In the caption, the actor asked fans to share their favorite Neil storyline or stories of meeting St. John to help support one another as they continue to grieve the loss of the ground-breaking actor.

Fans responded with hundreds of beautiful memories of St. John on Y&R as well as instances of meeting the actor in real life. People chimed in with memories of visiting the set and how kind the actor was to them in showing them around and taking pictures. Others discussed meeting him in other places outside of the studio.

One follower wrote, “He was an amazing man. Getting to meet him at the hospital was an honor and a privilege. He congratulated me for being a young surgeon and told me how proud he was of me, and that meant the world to me.”

Fans also appreciated St. John’s willingness to share his grief over his son Julian St. John’s 2014 suicide. Those who knew the actor well believed he was never the same after Julian died.

One fan responded, “I admire his openness when discussing the loss of his son. To allow strangers access to that pain in the hope of helping others. God bless you, Kristoff. May your soul find peace as you are reunited with your son.”

As for storylines, a consensus was when Neil and Dru (Victoria Rowell) were together throughout the years. Many fans loved when Dru first brought Devon (Bryton James) into their lives. They also appreciated the story arcs when Neil dealt with alcoholism and staying sober.

“I’m having such a hard time coping with the fact that he will never be seen on Y&R again… I’m still truly devastated about his death as most of us are, he is so missed. I loved the Dru/Neil scenes, loved when he worked for Victor Newman [Eric Braeden] and their friendship, when he played being blind, he did that thang lol. When he played as an alcoholic that was awesome, scenes when he found out about Devon and Hilary [Mishael Morgan] affair, the way he always tried to keep his family together on Y&R was one of my favorites.”

The Inquisitr reported that Genoa City will say goodbye to Neil Winters in a storyline that runs through Friday, and then on Monday St. John’s co-stars both past and present will share memories of him throughout the years in an unscripted episode to honor the actor’s legacy to TV.

Goddard wants to remember his friend and co-star alongside fans. He’s finding it difficult to believe that St. John is gone even though it’s been nearly three months since he passed.