‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon Don’t Plan To Wait Long To Start A Family

Fans of Bachelor in Paradise know that lovebirds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been forging full-steam ahead since getting together romantically, and it seems that they’ll follow that same pace in terms of trying to start a family. The two will tie the knot this summer and they have shared that they won’t wait long to start trying to have a baby.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans watched as Ashley and Jared first tried to find love with Chris Soules and Kaitlyn Bristowe, then danced around a romantic relationship with one another on Bachelor in Paradise. It took several tries, a deepening friendship, and nearly three years, but the two finally threw caution to the wind and officially started dating about a year ago.

Ashley and Jared got engaged a few months after publicly acknowledging their romance and they are slated to get married in August. Now, according to Life & Style, they will jump into the baby-making process soon after their nuptials.

Iaconetti opened up about starting a family in the caption of a recent Instagram post. The admission came in an advertising post as she and Jared hyped a fertility kit, and this generated some scorn from Ashley’s followers.

Despite the fact that this was a promotional post, it seems that Iaconetti and Haibon are solid in saying that they are hoping a year from now that they are shopping for a new baby for real. Ashley noted that they will feel quite lucky if they get pregnant according to their plans and Bachelor in Paradise fans probably aren’t all that surprised that they’re seemingly ready to fast-track having a baby.

Jared and Ashley are very tight with fellow Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert along with Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. Carly and Evan revealed their fun pregnancy news shortly after they got married, and Jade and Tanner have both a daughter Emmy and a son on the way. Given those relationships, Bachelor franchise fans aren’t shocked to see that Ashley and Jared might have babies on the brain.

Soon after they started dating, Haibon officially moved to Los Angeles to be with Iaconetti and the two recently got a dog together. Ashley has said that ideally she would love to have a boy first, and then two girls, but of course, they know that staying flexible is essential with this kind of thing.

Bachelor in Paradise fans cannot wait to see photos from Ashley Iaconetti’s wedding to Jared Haibon in August and it sounds as if baby bump watch will start shortly after those elaborate nuptials.