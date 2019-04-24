Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shows Off Injured Arm On Instagram After Horse-Riding Accident

Kelly Gale jetted off to Mexico for a luxurious getaway, but her time in the Latin American country was cut short after she suffered a horse-riding accident that resulted in a broken arm, she told her Instagram fans. Late Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself in the hospital as she sports a cast in her right arm.

In the snapshot in question, 23-year-old model is sitting on a hospital stretcher as she shoots a frowning face at the camera. She is sitting with her legs on either side of the stretcher as she rests her cast arm across her stomach.

As The Daily Mail has pointed out, Gale has just arrived in Mexico when her injury occurred. The Swedish beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share with her followers that she had being in a horse riding accident, which had resulted in some broken bones.

“A ton of fractures and broken bones but I’m alive,” she wrote. “Back to the US now I think”

Gale went on to wonder how popular her posts will be from now among her Instagram followers considering she will be rocking a cast.

“Gonna be fun to see how many likes my pics are gonna get now that I’m gonna have this big sexy cast for the upcoming time,” she wrote.

The post, which Gale shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 33,000 likes and over 515 comments within about eight hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans and friends of the model took to the comments section to encourage her and wish her a speedy recovery.

“Omggggg nooooooo! You got this, Just make it fashion! Feel better baby!” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day wrote.

“Oh dear! Get better soon Kelly x,” another one chimed in.

Prior to her injury, Gale shared a snapshot of herself in a sizzling red two-piece bikini on Instagram to announce that she had made to it Mexico.

Gale has also made headlines lately for sparking relationship rumors after she was seen hanging out with actor Joel Kinnaman at the Coachella music festival, according to a separate article by The Daily Mail. The reported relationship comes just months after the House of Cards actor separated from his wife, Cleo Wattenström. Gale had been in a long-term boyfriend Johannes Jarl prior to being spotted with Kinnaman.